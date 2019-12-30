Gurugram: Group Of Men Chop Off Girl's Nose After Failed Kidnap Attempt

In a hideous crime, a group of men chopped off the nose of a girl after they failed in their attempt to kidnap her at a village in Gurgaon on Sunday, the police said. According to sources, the accused, identified as Gaurav Yadav, Aakash Yadav, Satish Yadav, Monu Yadav, and Leelu Yadav barged into her house and tried to kidnap the girl when she was at her house in Chakkarpur village.

The woman's brother narrated the incident and said that he tried to fight off the attackers. When they were unable to drag her out, the accused purportedly thrashed her family members and two of the men chopped off a portion of her nose.

"They are dabangs (strongmen) of the village. They often fight with people and force them to pull out or withdraw cases. They did the same with us. We are scared," said Diveen Dayal, the woman's brother.

Furthermore, the girls' brother stated that the assault lasted for 10 minutes with a group of 20 who stood outside to threaten neighbours against helping them. Arvind Kumar, a police officer at the sector apprised about the registration of the FIR and stated that the police looking to arrest them.

11 Booked For Alleged Kidnapping, Rape & Torture in Mumbai

A horrific incident has come to light in Vasai Taluka of Palghar district, Maharashtra where a 21-year old woman was allegedly kidnapped, raped and tortured for more than a year. According to Palghar police officials, the Vasai police has registered a case against 11 people. Even as the investigation is underway, no individual has been arrested till now.

Adding to this, a police official said, "According to the complainant, the accused who resides in Vasai, allegedly kept the victim in confinement, raped her and tortured her for more than a year. She was even forced to sign blank papers and affidavits to prove that the victim had married one of the accused and during her time in confinement, the victim was subjected to repeated rape as a result of which she gave birth to a baby girl."

(with inputs from agencies)