Nepal: Village Chairman Kidnapped By Members Of NCP- A Banned Political Party

Members of the banned National Communist Party (NCP) have kidnapped the chairman of Thatikadh village council of Dailekh District. The kidnappers allegedly introduced themselves as cadres of the banned party and claimed that they had issues that they wanted to discuss with the chairman.

Chairman and wife kidnapped

The brother of the kidnapped chairman declared that around 15 people kidnapped his brother and sister-in-law on Saturday around midnight. While the chairman's wife was released by morning the whereabouts Dhir Bahadur Shahi, the village chairman is unknown. The NCP is leg by Netra Bikram Chand. Bahadur Shahi was kidnapped a week before as well but in that incident, he was released unconditionally.

The DSP of Dailekh Police Office has said that they have already started searching for the abducted individual and are also looking into the possibility of a staged kidnapping.

The decision to ban the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist-Chand) which is led by Netra Bikram Chand was taken by Nepal's Cabinet on March 12, 2019. The Prime Minister of Nepal's office said that the parties activities were becoming more criminal than political and for that reason they had to be dealt with accordingly.

The party led by Chand was found to be involved in several acts and instances of violence. On March 13, 2019, CPN-Maoist-Chand cadres allegedly carried out an explosion at the office of Bharatpur Metropolis-5 at the Chitwan District. CPN-Maoist-Chand was formed on December 1, 2014. The party has a history of targeting candidates and election campaigns.

In similar news, the Lower House of Nepal Parliament will start the process to pick a new House Speaker next week. A meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) is to be held on December 27 in Kathmandu, initiating a parliamentary process for picking a new speaker of the House. Nepal’s House Speaker position has been vacant since Krishna Bahadur Mahara resigned over a rape allegation. Thus, a meeting of the HoR has been called to initiate the process of selection of a new Speaker.

