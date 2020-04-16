Gurugram Traffic Police Spread Awareness On COVID-19 With Bollywood Twist

Gurugram Traffic Police recently shared an animation with their version of a Bollywood song to raise awareness against people getting out of the house, while the world is currently battling with the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus. To become a part of the larger group of organisations that are using creative ways to encourage people to adhere to social distancing rules and remain indoors, Gurugram Police shared a representative image of coronavirus being a person sitting outside our homes with an axe.

For the caption, they used a famous Bollywood song by Arijit Singh with lyrics "Ho mujhe chhod kar jo tum jaoge, bada pachtaoge" and changed it to “ghar ko chod kar jaoge, bada pachtaoge”. This implies the individual will regret his/her decision of going out because self-isolation is seen as the most effective way to combat the highly contagious COVID-19 disease. Meanwhile, as of April 16, India has recorded 12,456 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections with at least 423 fatalities.

Ghar ko chhod kar

Agar tum jaoge

Bada pachtaoge

Bada pachtaoge#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/tazDhUkWIP — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) April 16, 2020

Netizens agree with Gurugram Police

In the wake of rising infections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India would remain under lockdown until May 3 and urged everyone to follow the rules. The recent post by Gurugram Police was shared on April 16, and within a few hours, it has started making rounds on the internet with thousands of people appreciating the “humour” of the digital team that apparently handles their official account. Many agreed with the warning, while some even edited the same song with different lyrics.

Hahahaha good one — My India beautiful (@tujhekyare) April 16, 2020

Lathi khaoge 😂

Bada pachtaoge😢 — P Prasenjit (@Prasenjit_Says) April 16, 2020

Nice one — gaurav shetty (@Bajaterahooo) April 16, 2020

Khaana Kharidne jaaoge, Raashan Laane Jaoge...bada pachtaoge — Nafees Zayed (@ZayedNafees) April 16, 2020

😂😂 — Shristi Shah (@shristishah01) April 16, 2020

