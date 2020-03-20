Guv Jagdeep Dhankar Praises CM Mamata Banerjee On Her Tackling Of Coronavirus In Bengal

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday appreciated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for efficiently handling the situation in West Bengal amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Our CM is in overdrive. She is working strenuously. Both as Chief Minister and as a person. To ensure Bengal doesn't suffer. I commend her efforts. With whatever sources the state has, I appreciate how she is tackling it", said the Constitutional head of Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar.

The Chief Minister and Jagdeep Dhankar, in past, have been at loggerheads over various issues but at the hour of such massive crisis, political unity was what the Governor praised his counters of.

The Governor also praised the Prime Minister, he said, "World is facing a crisis which unknown to humanity. Corona is challenging humanity. And the challenge in the context of India is intense. West Bengal has a sizeable population. I appreciate PM's address. The address has significant features. Speaks of immense political maturity as he called 130 crore people like family."

Governor praises CM Banerjee for taking stern action

The Governor also praised Mamata Banerjee for acting in a stern manner when there was a violation. The message spoke of extreme collaboration between the center and state in tackling this crisis.

With 2 positive cases of Corona in Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee led government is doing mass awareness and even implemented the Epidemic Act. Everyone who comes from abroad is made to mandatorily be in-home isolation for 14 days, as per the act. Earlier this morning, West Bengal reported its second positive Coronavirus case. A Kolkata resident with a travel history to the United Kingdom has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the state government officials, the 22-year-old boy was in-home quarantine since March 13 but showed no symptoms earlier. So far, two positive Coronavirus cases have been reported in West Bengal.

