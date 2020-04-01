Guv Of Goa Satya Pal Malik Aids Kashmiris Stranded In Goa, Distributes Packets Of Ration

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Governor of Goa, Satya Pal Malik, came to the assistance of Kashmiris stranded in Goa as he provided them with packets of ration. With the help of state administration, the Governor distributed dry ration and vegetables among the Kashmiri people. Furthermore, the Governor also gave them an assurance of providing help to them whenever needed.

Read: Fact Check: Has Someone In Goa Dressed Up As A Ghost To Make People Stay At Home?

Goa has five COVID-19 patients as on Tuesday. Previously, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced that Rs 120 crore of the Rs 400 crore in the Goa Iron Ore Permanent Fund would be used to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. Sawant also said that the condition of all five COVID-19 patients in Goa is stable.

Read: Goa's Coronavirus Testing Lab Develops Snag On Day 1

1600 tourists to be airlifted from Goa

Nearly 1,600 foreign tourists who are stuck in Goa, will be airlifted to their respective countries, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. According to Sawant, special charter flights from Germany, Russia and other European countries are expected to arrive in Goa, either on April 3 or 5 to ferry several of them back home.

"In order to airlift foreigners from Goa, special charter flights are coming from their respective countries... Approximately 1,600 foreign tourists are in Goa," Sawant told media in Panaji.

Read: 317 Europeans Take Off From Goa To Frankfurt Amid Lockdown

Read: '1,600 Foreign Tourists In Goa To Be Airlifted By April 3,4': CM Pramod Sawant