Guyana And Suriname Presidents Appreciate India For Helping Nations During COVID-19 Surge

President of Guyana Irfaan Ali and the President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi lauded India on Monday for its efforts in helping developing nations by providing vaccines and medical supplies when they were gripped under the reel of COVID-19 surge.

While addressing the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas' event in Madhya Pradesh, Indore, Ali said, "When the world couldn't find a vaccine and you faced the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, you showed the world what real love and hope is when you shared vaccine with the rest of the world."

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his generous efforts while the world was fighting against the pandemic.

He said, "India used the fruits of its independence to assist other developing countries. PM Modi, we owe you a debt of gratitude. When the world locked its borders and globalisation failed, you showed that globalisation can still succeed and there's still love when the hardest of times hit us."

Guyana President Ali emphasises on 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

The Guyana President also emphasised over the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and said that India gave its healing hand to the world during the COVID-19 surge.

This was tweeted by the Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, "PM Narendra Modi Ji showed the world what real love and hope is when he shared the vaccine with the rest of the world, says the President of Guyana H.E Mohamed Irfaan Ali. Guided by philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', India provided a healing hand to the world during COVID-19."

Meanwhile, the President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi, in his address at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, greeted PM Modi and condoled the demise of his mother, Heeraben, who recently died at the age of 99.

"On behalf of the people, I express our sincerest gratitude for the warm hospitality. This convention is a great momentum for opportunities to explore the Amrit Kaal," said the President of Suriname. He also appealed for the need to form diaspora funds for diaspora-related projects and programmes.

He said, "A diaspora fund should be created for diaspora projects and programs in the region. Founding of training centers, schools in different places of our countries should be initiated to learn the Hindi language, also learning about religions and culture and our tradition."

He appreciated PM Modi and said, "PM Modi, your leadership for G20 expressed by the theme 'One World, One Family' is fully embedded in the philosophy of Vasudhaiv Kutumbhakam."

Commemorative stamp launched by PM Modi, Presidents of Guyana and Suriname

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two other global leaders of Guyana and Suriname, together launched a commemorative stamp on Monday at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas.