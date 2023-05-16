Gyanvapi Case: Hindu Side To File Plea For ASI Survey Of Entire Mosque Premises

In a massive development from Uttar Pradesh, the Hindu side has decided to file a plea in the Varanasi district court seeking an ASI survey of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises. According to sources, the plea is likely to be filed by the Hindu petitioners in the Varanasi court today.

It comes after the Allahabad High Court on May 12, ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct carbon dating of the 'Shivling' found inside the mosque premises, without causing any kind of damage to the structure. The carbon dating process was ordered to scientifically confirm the genuineness of the 'Shivling.'

The legal counsel for Hindu petitioners, Vishnu Shankar Jain informed the Allahabad HC that carbon dating of the purported Shivalinga inside the Gyanvapi Mosque is not possible and only the top part of the lingam can be carbon-dated. He also sought the right to worship for the Hindu community members in the Gyanvapi mosque.

Vishnu Shankar Jain representing the Hindu side said, "We had applied (for carbon dating) on the basis of the ASI report, this appeal has been approved by the Allahabad HC. So broadly, a scientific survey of the Shivling at the Gyanvapi premises will be conducted. The mode of the survey will be decided by the Varanasi district court on May 22."

Gyanvapi Mosque row

It's worth noting that a Varanasi court on October 14, 2022, rejected the plea moved by Hindu petitioners seeking a scientific survey of the 'Shivling' allegedly found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premise. The court cited the Supreme Court directives regarding the safe upkeeping of the Shivling and rejected the plea for carbon dating stating a scientific examination may damage the Shivling-like structure. Later, the Hindu side moved the Allahabad HC that overturned the ruling of the Varanasi district court.