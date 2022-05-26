Gyanvapi Row: Complaint Filed By Hindu Side; 'Muslims Deteriorating Temple's Character'

As the hearing in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex issue continues, a complaint came to the fore on Thursday, May 26. The Hindu side has filed a complaint against the Muslim side in the Police Station Chowkthana in Varanasi's Kashi. In the complaint, an accusation has been made against the Anjuman Intezamiya Committee and its followers of 'incessantly making efforts and wrongly engaging in the deterioration of religious character and core structure by painting and moulding the structure' of the temple.

In the complaint, it has been highlighted that the 'malicious act' aimed at changing/converting the religious character of the temple structure is not only 'deplorable but also punishable' under the Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991, and other appropriate penal laws in forces. 'Also, the Anjuman Intezamiya Committee be banned for the activities," the complainants pleaded.

'Shivling damaged'

Earlier in the day, the counsel of the Hindu side, Vishnu Shankar Jain, alleged that the Shivling which was found by the team of the Advocate Commissioner during the survey of the disputed premises had been 'damaged'. "They have actually damaged the Shivling that they are referring to as a fountain. The 63-cm hole found in the structure has actually been done by them. They had kept a Chakri sort of a thing atop...the 5 cages made up of cement that you are seeing is their doing..." Jain said.

The counsel added, "It's a matter of a few days back when they were taking the Chakri but were stopped by the CRPF. The Chakri is kept in the storeroom, and its videography and photography have been done. We will put this matter before the court once the maintainability of the suit is decided."

On Supreme Court's order, the District and Session Judge AK Vishvesha resumed the hearing in the Gyanvapi Mosque- Kashi Vishwanath temple complex issue, with the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side on Thursday.