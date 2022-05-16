Gyanvapi Survey: Muslim Side Denies 'Baba Mil Gaye' Claim; 'No Shivling Found'

As the court-mandated three-day videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi concluded today (May 16), Abhay Nath Yadav, appearing for the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi mosque case, dismissed Sohan Lal Arya's "Baba Mil Gaye (We got Baba)" claims. Advocate Abhay Nath Yadav stated that the Muslims in the regions cooperated during the survey and further comments will be made after the court's report on the survey findings.

"No Shivlinga is found, I am denying it," the advocate appearing for the Muslim side told reporters.

These remarks were made after Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi mosque case stated, "Baba mil gage".

Abhay Nath Yadav, who is representing the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, stated, "Listen to them (Hindu side) if they are saying but nothing was found".

Stating that the Muslim side cooperated in the entire survey process, he mentioned that the court will decide everything. "Will say whether we are satisfied or not once the report comes in," he said.

It has been learnt that the Supreme Court will hear the Gyanvapi survey case on May 17, according to sources.

In a recent update, as per a court order copy accessed by Republic TV, the Varanasi court has padded orders to protect the 'Shivling' found inside Gyanvapi mosque as claimed by the Hindu side.

Gyanvapi survey verdict

Hearing a plea filed by a group of Hindu women that have sought year-long access to offer prayers at a Hindu shrine, a Varanasi Court on Thursday allowed the videographic survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Guidelines for continuing the video survey of the mosque were issued by Varanasi’s Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar and it was further announced that it will be held by May 17.

Earlier on 18 April 2021, a group of Delhi-based women moved the court with their plea and had also sought to stop the opponents from damaging the idols.

On April 26, the court of Civil Judge of Varanasi ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places after Eid and to submit a report by May 10.

It is to be noted that the Gyanvapi mosque survey controversy dates back to 1991 when local priests filed a number of petitions in Varanasi district court seeking permission to worship in the Gyanvapi complex.

The petitioners contended that a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir was demolished in the 17th century and Gyanvapi Masjid was built on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

(Image: PTI)