'Had Talks With Sharad Pawar': Fadnavis On NCP Chief Backing His 2019 Govt With Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday made a revelation on his shortlived government with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar in 2019 and said that he had talks with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to form the government. Fadnavis made this remark while interacting with the media.

When the reporters asked about the 2019 government with Ajit Pawar, had Sharad Pawar's backing, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "We had talks with Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar). You should ask Ajit Pawar. Other things can be cleared by Ajit Pawar."

Earlier on Monday, Fadnavis while speaking at an event claimed that Sharad Pawar backed his 2019 government, but later the NCP changed its strategy. Responding to DyCM's remark, Sharad Pawar said, "I felt that Devendra is a cultured person and a gentleman. I never felt that he will take recourse to falsehood and make such a statement," PTI reported.

'Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar stood with us': Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former state Minister Aaditya Thackeray reacted to Devendra Fadnavis' remark. Speaking to the reporters, Thackeray said, "I can't comment much on what Devendra Fadnavis said. But one thing is clear that from the MVA our own people have backstabbed us." Adding further, he said, "However, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and Congress have stood behind us."

Notably, in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held in 2019, BJP won 105 seats while its ally, the Shiv Sena, won 56 seats. However, due to disagreement over who would be the chief minister, the two parties failed to form a government and the Shiv Sena started negotiating with the Congress and NCP instead. The Centre then imposed President's rule in the state on November 12th.

Despite this, the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP continued their negotiations and eventually, Uddhav Thackeray was chosen to head the new government. In a sudden turn of events, the then governor of the state, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, swore in Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister, creating a shockwave in the political arena. However, this sudden change only lasted for three days, after which Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the MVA government.