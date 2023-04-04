Hanuman Temple Vandalised In Jharkhand's Sahibganj, Internet Services Suspended

Tensions prevailed in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj town after a Hanuman temple near the Patel chowk area was allegedly vandalised by unidentified miscreants earlier on Monday. An additional police force has been deployed in the area to control the situation.

The video of the incident has also surfaced on social media. In the video, the members of the right-wing Hindu groups staged a sit-in protest after the news of the temple being vandalised surfaced. They raised slogans against the district administration and demanded action against those involved in the act. According to sources, the internet has been suspended in the area. Additional police forces had to be deployed to control the situation, and drone surveillance was launched in the area.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Tension prevailed in Sahibganj after a Hanuman temple near Patel chowk was vandalised by miscreants earlier today. Additional Police forces deployed. pic.twitter.com/9v3PZ499hA — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Speaking to reporters, Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav said, "There is a Hanuman temple near Patel Chowk, and anti-social elements indulged in mischief there. We have recovered the CCTV footage and we are verifying it. Some people have been identified, they will be questioned. District Administration will take stringent action against them."

Ramniwas Yadav further said, "The one-and-half-feet tall idol is housed in a temple under a tree in Sahibganj town police station area, 425 km from capital Ranchi." According to reports, one person has been detained in connection with the incident.

Notably, the incident comes amid incidents of violence in Bihar and Bengal that began with Ram Navami processions. Vehicles were set on fire as various groups clashed during Ram Navami processions in several areas of Bihar and West Bengal.