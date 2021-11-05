Happy Govardhan Puja 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

Every year, a day after Diwali, the festival of Govardhan Puja is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm all over the country. The festival of Govardhan, also known as Annakoot Puja, is one of the most important festivals after Diwali and is being observed today, November 5. On this day, devotees around the country worship Govardhan Hill and make a variety of delicious foods for Lord Krishna as a token of thanks.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill on this day to save the inhabitants of Vrindavan from excessive rains, which is why it is also known as the Annakoot festival. On the first lunar day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, which is the day following Diwali, the festival is held. We have some wonderful wishes, quotes, and messages that you may send to your loved ones today, while the festival is being celebrated.

Govardhan Puja 2021 wishes, greetings, SMS and more

May this special day of Govardhan Puja Bring you success, wealth, prosperity and love.

On the beautiful and auspicious festival of Govardhan Puja, we wish you a very happy and prosperous day filled with Lord Krishna’s blessings.

May Lord Krishna bless you and your family Right from heaven above. Happy Govardhan Puja.

I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life. May your all dreams come true. My best wishes will always be with you.

Murli Manohar will fulfil wishes Health, Wealth & Prosperity shall prevail, Believe in the almighty and keep going Krishna will help you sail. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Sing the praises of Krishna. For it’s a day of lights and cheer. Missing you on Govardhan Puja day. Wishing you were right here.

Diwali has filled this day with light. Govardhan Puja is about to start. May you be blessed all year through. That is my genuine, wish from the heart.

Trust his words, trust his deeds, trust his decisions, trust his visions. Trust Shri Krishna once, he entrusts himself forever. Happy Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja is an auspicious day filled with faith, prayers, and goodwill too. May this day bring in your life all the things that are dear to you. Happy Govardhan Puja 2021!

Har khushi aapke dwaar aaye

Jo aap mange, us se adhik paaye,

Govardhan Puja mein Krishna gun aaye

Aur ye tyohaar, khushi se manaye.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated with enthusiasm and happiness. May lord Krishna bring you love and luck, and destroy all the evils and pain from your life. Happy Govardhan Puja!

Krishna jinka naam, Gokul jinka dham, aise Shree Krishna Bhagwan ko, hum sab ka pranam, Jai shree krishna. HAPPY Govardhan Puja 2021!!

Murli Manohar, Brij ke dhrohar, wo Nandlala Gopala bansi ki dhun par sabke dukh harne wala.

Sail through all the odds of your life with the help of Krishna. Happy Govardhan 2021!

Worship lord Krishna today

It's the special Govardhan Puja day

He will make all your dreams come true

And luck shall come finding you.

Happy Govardhan Puja

Krishna ki bhakti or Dil mei rahe pyaar,

Mubarak ho sab ko Govardhan Puja Ka tyohar. Happy Govardhan Puja!!

Happy govardhan puja wishes in sanskrit and Hindi

बंसी की धुन पर,

सबके दुख वो हरता है,

आज भी अपना कन्हैया,

कई चमत्कार करता है।।

गोवर्धन पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

लोगों की रक्षा करने,

एक अंगुली पर पहाड़ उठाया,

उसी कन्हैया की याद दिलाने,

गोवर्धन पूजा का पावन दिन आया।।

गोवर्धन पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

प्रेम से कृष्णा का नाम जपो,

दिल की हर इच्छा पूरी होगी,

कृष्णा आराधना में तल्लीन हो जाओ,

उनकी महीमा, जीवन खुशहाल कर देगी।।

गोवर्धन पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

चंदन की खूशबू, रेशम का हार,

सावन की सुगंध, बारीश की फुहार,

राधा की उम्मीद, कन्हैया का प्यार,

मुबारक हो आपको गोवर्धन पूजा का त्योहार।।

गोवर्धन पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

कृष्णा जिनका नाम,

गोकुल जिनका धाम,

ऐसे श्री कृष्ण भगवान को हम सबका प्रणाम,

जय श्री कृष्ण!

गोवर्धन पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

