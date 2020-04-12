Harbhajan Singh Slams Uruguayan Diplomat For Flouting COVID Lockdown, Threatening Cops

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh lashed out at an Uruguayan diplomat who was caught flouting lockdown norms and arguing with the police in Delhi on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan Singh slammed the diplomat, questioning if she understood the gravity of the situation in India and the need to take precautions seriously amid rising COVID cases. The spin wizard lashed out at the diplomat for obstructing the officer from doing his duty and asked her to learn to respect the frontline COVID warriors.

Harbhajan Singh slams Uruguayan diplomat

Have we all been speaking a different language that this woman has still not understood what taking necessary precautions are??? And you threaten a police officer (whose doing is rightful duty) by taking his name to complain.. learn to respect those putting their lives at risk.. https://t.co/Ui1uoMRaB3 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 12, 2020

Diplomat flouts lockdown, argues with cops

Amid the nationwide lockdown caused due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, an Uruguayan Diplomat was caught violating the lockdown rules in Delhi's Vasant Vihar by the Delhi Police on Saturday. She was caught cycling without wearing a face mask and gloves and when the patrolling police officials tried to stop her she was seen arguing with them. The police officer was accompanied by two lady constables at the time of the incident.

In the video, one can see the police requesting the woman to follow the guidelines given by the MEA. But the women in return was seen arguing with the officials and was instead asking the official to consult her Embassy over the issue. "Some residents of Vasant Vihar also reached the spot and informed me that being official of Resident Welfare Association (RWA) they are also trying to convince the foreign nationals of Vasant Vihar, but they are not listening and roaming here," the police official said.

