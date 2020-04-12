Punjab Police Arrests 6 After Officer's Hand Chopped Off While Enforcing Covid Lockdown

Taking action on the alleged attack on Policemen in Punjab's Patiala, KBS. Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary of Punjab Government said that 6 people have been arrested. He informed that seven was earlier injured, 2 were hiding in the Gurudwara.

#UPDATE 7 fugitives, donning the robes of Nihangs, have been arrested from Gurdwara in village Balbera. One of these was injured in police firing & has been rushed to hospital. Operation was supervised by IG Patiala Zone,Jatinder Singh Aulakh: KBS Sidhu,Spl Chief Secretary,Punjab https://t.co/y2DGargb34 pic.twitter.com/Lg4uRn9U2K — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

READ | Kejriwal confirms lockdown extension, says 'PM has taken correct decision to extend'

Attack on Policemen

A policeman's hand was chopped off and two other police officials were injured when a group of people allegedly attacked them in Punjab's Patiala district amid Covid-19 lockdown on Sunday.

As per Police, group of four-five people whom they call ''Nihangs'' were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at around 6.15 am by the Mandi board officials. "They were asked to show curfew passes. But they crashed the vehicle against the gate and barricades put up there," Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said. The group then attacked the police personnel on duty, he said.

READ | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray extends COVID-19 lockdown in state till April 30

"An ASI's (Assistant Sub Inspector) hand was chopped off by a sword. A Station House Officer of Sadar Patiala sustained an injury on his elbow and another official suffered an injury on his arm in the attack," Sidhu said. The ASI was rushed to the Rajindra hospital where from he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh. The group fled the scene after the attack, the SSP said, adding efforts are on to arrest them. The incident took place when restrictions are in place in the state because of the coronavirus outbreak.

READ | Rajasthan becomes third state to extend lockdown to contain spread of Covid-19

