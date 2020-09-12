Hardeep Puri Reviews Darbhanga & Deoghar Airport Work; Bookings To Begin By Month End

On Saturday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reviewed the Darbhanga and Deoghar airport work on ground and said that most of the work at Darbhanga airport is almost complete. The airport in Darbhanga is being constructed as a civil enclave, which is part of an Indian Air Force base allocated for civil aviation operations, at Kevti, around six km from Darbhanga town.

After reviewing the development, Puri said that the bookings for flights from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru will begin by the end of September. Taking to Twitter, Puri also apprised about the flight calibration by Spicejet that took place earlier in the day and further said that the remaining work of the airport will be completed before the end of October.



Also got the opportunity of meeting the hardworking construction workers who are putting in their best effort to ensure that Deoghar airport is completed on time.



I thank them for their contribution towards the making of an #AatmaNirbharBharat. pic.twitter.com/Ba66FPnWy2 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 12, 2020

माननीय पीएम की 'हवाई चप्पल से हवाई जहाज तक' के विजन को साकार करने की दिशा में यह एक महत्वपूर्ण कदम है। जहां दरभंगा में जमीन पर काम जोरों पर है, वहीं अन्य प्रक्रियाएं भी आगे बढ़ रही हैं। आज दरभंगा हवाई अड्डे पर @FlySpicejet द्वारा फ्लाइट कैलिब्रेशन का कार्य भी सम्पादित हुआ। pic.twitter.com/TaCMpPmWE4 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 12, 2020

Construction at Darbhanga & Deoghar Airports

AAI is constructing the civil enclave at Darbhanga so as to expand its flight operations for Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. This also includes the construction of the Interim Terminal Building spread over an area of 1400 sqm.. The terminal building with six check-in counters will be able to handle 100 passengers in peak hours with all required passenger amenities, as per the AAI's statement.

On the other hand, the Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand is being developed by AAI, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) with a project cost of Rs. 401.34 Crore. The airport will be spread across 653.75 acres of land and its Terminal Building is being built in an area of 4000 sq meter with a 2500-meter-long runway. Keeping in mind the regional flavour of the state, the terminal building's structure is being built taking inspiration from the Shikhars of the Baidyanath Temple.

