Hardeep Singh Puri To Visit Bihar & Jharkhand To Review Darbhanga & Deoghar Airports

In order to review to development of the Darbhanga and Deoghar airports, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will fly to Bihar and Jharkhand on September 12, the Aviation Ministry said in a statement. According to the Ministry, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the development of the airports to improve their general operationalization and air connectivity with the nearby region so as to help speed up the overall economic development of the region.

"These airports, through connectivity and increased economic activity, would contribute to the overall economic development of the people of these regions," the Aviation Ministry said in a statement. In order to review the progress of the airports, Hardeep Singh Puri will be visiting the airports and checking their progress.

Construction at Darbhanga & Deoghar Airports

AAI is constructing the civil enclave at Darbhanga so as to expand its flight operations for Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This also includes the construction of the Interim Terminal Building spread over an area of 1400 sqm., The terminal building with six check-in counters will be able to handle 100 passengers in peak hours with all required passenger amenities, as per the AAI's statement.

On the other hand, the Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand is being developed by AAI, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) with a project cost of Rs. 401.34 Crore. The airport will be spread across 653.75 acres of land and its Terminal Building is being built in an area of 4000 sq meter with a 2500-meter-long runway. Keeping in mind the regional flavour of the state, the terminal building's structure is being built taking inspiration from the Shikhars of the Baidyanath Temple.

Earlier Puri had visited Kushinagar airport in Uttar Pradesh, another airport that has gone under development to improve its infrastructure and connectivity. There he had also met with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the progress in detail.

(With Agency Inputs; Image credits- PTI)