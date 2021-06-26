Hardeep Singh Puri Hails Civil Aviation Team For 'taking Risks' For Vande Bharat Mission

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri commended the efforts of civil aviation professionals who have aided unconditionally to repatriate Indian passengers/ travellers stranded abroad owing to travel restrictions stemmed out of the COVID-19 pandemic, for over a year now.

Stranded Indians had been brought back to India under the Vande Bharat Mission's repatriation flights. So far, more than 9 million people have been facilitated under the Mission since May 6, 2020.

On June 26, taking to Twitter, the Civil Aviation Minister lauded professionals for successfully carrying out operations and bringing people back to their homeland despite the COVID-19 crisis and trying times.

Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Kudos to the real champions of Vande Bharat Mission. Civil Aviation professionals took great personal risks to fly to different parts of the world to reach out to stranded fellow citizens during Covid. Their efforts facilitated more than 92.6 lakh people since 6 May 2020."

Earlier this month, the Aviation Minister encouraged one of the teams in the world’s largest repatriation mission.

Vande Bharat Mission- world’s largest repatriation mission

The Vande Bharat Mission was formulated to aid stranded Indians overseas. Owing to travel restrictions that were induced. States conveniently chalked out arrangements so concerned officials from respective home countries bring their people back. Recently, the mission began its 11th phase of evacuation which will conclude only in October, hopefully.

Currently, Air India will be operating flights to and from various countries, including, Australia, Israel, Italy, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia. Unlike phases in the past, repatriation flights to and from Bengaluru, in this phase, will only fly to and from Singapore.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 27 countries including the US, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

While nation has proudly acknowledged undying bravery of pilots of India an aggrieved pilot had expressed grief that authorities did not recognise pilots and flight crew as frontline workers. This argument was brought about as flights are operating critical evacuation despite uncertainty and risks involved,