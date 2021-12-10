Hardeep Singh Puri, JP Nadda Carry Guru Granth Sahib Brought From Afghanistan | Watch

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday, December 10, carried the Guru Granth Sahib which was brought by a Sikh delegation from historical Gurdwaras in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, a special repatriation flight from Kabul arrived in Delhi with 110 people including Afghan citizens belonging to the Hindu and Sikh communities who carried three swaroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib with them.

#WATCH | Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP chief JP Nadda carry Guru Granth Sahib which has been brought by Sikh delegation from Kabul, Afghanistan this afternoon. The delegation has brought three Guru Granth Sahib with them. pic.twitter.com/2ckZFRd9oP — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

India evacuates stranded Afghan citizens from Kabul

As per a statement by the India World Forum, the Indian government is operating chartered flights from Kabul to repatriate stranded citizens including distressed Afghan individuals belonging to the Hindu and Sikh Community along with spouses of Indian citizens.

While Hindu religious scriptures including Ramanaya, Mahabharata, and Bhagavad Gita from the ancient 5th Century Asamai Mandir, Kabul, was brought to India and now proceed towards Asamai Mandir in Faridabad, the three Sri Guru Granth Sahib brought from historical Gurdwaras in Afghanistan will be taken to Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev Ji in Mahavir Nagar.

The Afghan nationals who arrived in India will be rehabilitated by Sobti Foundation.

"It is pertinent to mention that the family of Mahram Ali, a local security guard who was killed during the terror attack in Gurdwara Guru Har Rai, Shor Bazar, Kabul is also being facilitated and being airlifted and will be rehabilitated by Sobti Foundation," India World Forum said in its statement.

The Government of India informed in Lok Sabha that since the fall of Afghanistan in August, India has evacuated 565 stranded persons from Kabul.

Afghanistan ambassador to India thanks MEA for assistance to Afghan school

On December 4, Afghanistan’s ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay, thanked the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for providing 'much-needed assistance to the only Afghan school' in Delhi. He took to Twitter to thank the Indian government for continuing to educate Afghan refugees

I thank @MEAIndia for providing the much-needed assistance to the only Afghan school in India. The Syed Jamaluddin Afghan School in Delhi's Bhogal, is the only educational resource for Afghan refugees and will now continue to operate as usual. The 400 students received a..1/2 pic.twitter.com/a81VAUmAEG — Farid Mamundzay फरीद मामुन्दजई فرید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) December 4, 2021

"The 400 students received a gift beyond all measures from the Government and people of India. The continuity of this school will surely help build the foundations upon which many Afghan youth will shape a better future for themselves and Afghanistan," Mamumndzay added.

