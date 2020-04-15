Hardeep Singh Puri Lauds Civil Aviation Sector; 227 Flights Carry 4047 Tonnes Of Supplies

Under the Lifeline Udan initiative, around 227 flights have transported over 4047 tonnes of medical and essential supplies across the country amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday, April 14 lauded India's civil aviation sector and stated that it is playing an important role during the pandemic.

The medical supplies, as per reports, have been transported to the remote parts of the country. Meanwhile, the aviation ministry has also announced the suspension of all domestic and international flights till May 3.

India's civil aviation sector continues to play a key role in ensuring unhindered supply of medicines along with medical & essential cargo across the country.



407.40 tons of such cargo has been flown across 2,20,129 kms on 227 special flights since 26th March 2020.

Lifeline Udan initiative

As a part of India's fight against the novel coronavirus crisis, the Civil Aviation Ministry on March 26 had launched the 'Lifeline Udan' initiative for transport of medical and essential supplies across the country. The flights connect hubs in locations as far as Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Agartala, Aizwal, Dimapur, Imphal, Coimbatore, Thiruvanthapuram, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Ranchi, Port Blair, and Goa.

The Lifeline Udan cargo includes COVID-19 related reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, gloves and other accessories required for frontline workers across the country.

Hardeep Singh Puri backs lockdown decision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day.

Taking to Twitter, the Civil Aviation Minister backed the decision and stated that the government had good reasons for extending the lockdown. He further added that they will consider lifting the restrictions on the flights post lockdown.

There were good reasons for the Lockdown to be extended till 3rd May.



We can consider lifting restrictions on both domestic & international flights thereafter.



I understand the problems being faced by people who need to travel & request them to bear with us. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 14, 2020

