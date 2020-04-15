Odisha Police Issues Instructions On Filing FIR In Domestic Violence Cases During Lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus crisis, the Odisha Director-General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday, April 14 issued instructions over lodging FIRs in domestic violence cases. As per the police order, the victims need not go down to the police station to file a complaint. Instead, the police stated that on receiving a call, they will reach the spot to register an FIR and take necessary actions.

The Odisha police further stated that the victims can also reach them through the Odisha Police Citizen Portal and Sahayata Mobile App. "Helpline telephone number of police station and district control room (total 600 plus telephones) should be given wide publicity so that victims of domestic violence can use the same," the police added.

Further, the DGP instructed that all the domestic violence cases should be investigated by the officers above the rank of DSP. Along with it, the Investigation Unit for Crime against Women (IUCAW) of the district should remain extra alert and active during the lockdown period, stated the police.

Lockdown extended till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day.

In his address, PM Modi said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently.

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently about 9,272 active cases of COVID-19 infection in the country. While 353 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,190 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

(With ANI Inputs)