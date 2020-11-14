Harsh Vardhan Calls For Multilateral Cooperation Amid COVID; Seeks Help Of BRICS Countries

Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said multilateral cooperation is required to overcome challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministers of the BRICS grouping (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) met on November 13 through a virtual platform to discuss S & T cooperation among the member countries. The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Russia organized the meeting, Russian Federation being the Chair for the 12th BRICS Summit.

Speaking at the summit, the Health Minister cited India's COVID crisis and called for greater cooperation opportunities among BRICS countries to combat this pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a test, demonstrating that multilateral cooperation is the key to overcoming such global challenges. Since we are one of the most affected populations from this pandemic, it provides for greater cooperation opportunities among BRICS countries to combat this pandemic,” Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

The Union Minister further informed that India has initiated an integrated response to overcome this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

"From the development of indigenous vaccines, novel point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic formulations based on traditional knowledge, to establish research resources and offering services, Indian R&D entities both public and private, are working relentlessly to develop effective interventions for combating the pandemic. Hundreds of projects are being supported. More than 100 startups have developed innovative products for COVID-19”.

India's vaccine development

Bharat Biotech - ICMR (BBV 152): Phase I & Phase- 2 clinical trials have completed. Phase-3 trials are ongoing at 25 centres across India with a total of 26,000 participants.

Cadila-Zydus (ZyCOV-D): Phase I clinical trials completed, revealing its safety. Enrollment and dosing of 1,000 volunteers for Phase-2 clinical trials completed, is likely to enter Phase III final stage of clinical trials by December.

Serum-ICMR & Oxford-AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1-S): Globally, this vaccine is undergoing phase-3 clinical trials in Brazil. In India, enrollment for phase-3 clinical trials completed with 1,600 participants at 15 locations. The trials were halted briefly when AstraZeneca paused trials due to a volunteer inflicted with a strange disease. After Oxford conducted safety evaluations, DCGI allowed India trials to resume.

Serum-ICMR & Novavax: Trials will be initiated in the second half of October after the vaccine is manufactured by SII.

