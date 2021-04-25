Last Updated:

Harsh Vardhan Condemns Politics Over COVID Vaccines: 'Shared Idealism Need Of The Hour'

Union Health Minister on Sunday addressed the politics happening over vaccination and slammed the vested interests with facts related to the vaccination drive.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Harsh Vardhan

ANI/PTI


Putting an end to all the rumours, the Union Health Minister on Sunday took to his official Twitter handle and shared a document in which different aspects of the vaccines, starting from procurement to pricing and allotment, to be used in the third phase of the vaccination drive was given in detail. The third phase of the vaccination drive is slated to kickstart on May 1. 

"Shared idealism is the need of the hour," he said targeting the political parties who had been continuously posing doubts related to the vaccines and the third phase of the vaccination drive. "Politics around the world's largest vaccination drive needs to end for the sake of the citizens," he wrote while publishing the copies that as per him," clarifies all aspects of the third phase of the vaccination drive and puts all speculations to rest."

The detailed explanation 

Describing the spread of the COVID-19 as a tsunami, the Centre in the shared document asserted that it was critical to ease the control and allow a free hand to the State governments as well as the private sector, and thus, under the guidance of the Prime Minister the vaccination policy norms were eased. Condemning the attempts of the vested interest to derail the vaccination process, it listed out the details.

READ | PM Modi assures vaccine production ramped up, talks about benefit of vaccination for all

"Just as before, the Centre will continue giving vaccine doses from its 50 per cent quota to the States and Union Territories for free," the statement read. Touching upon the 'balance 50 per cent quota', the statement added, "Many States had requested that the vaccination process be opened up for them. Now, this 'balance 50 per cent quota' shall give them the freedom to vaccinate groups that they deem as a priority."

READ | COVID-19: SC takes suo moto cognizance of oxygen, vaccination and drug supply issues

Further, the statement outlined, "The balance 50 per cent quota is also open for cooperate and private sector to pool in their resources so that the combined effort of Team India can be deployed to vaccinate every adult in the earliest possible time." 

Making it clear that the government's route of vaccination will also simultaneously run, the statement added, "For common people at large there is and will always be an option to get vaccinated for free, to ensure that the price of vaccination does not become a burden on them."

(Credit-ANI/PTI)

READ | What is the impact of vaccination on COVID-19 infection rate? Read Health Ministry's data
READ | COVID-19: Union Health Secy writes to States, UTs over implementation of vaccination drive

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND