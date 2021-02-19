Harsh Vardhan Reiterates COVID Vaccines' Safety, Asks People To 'ignore Rumours'

As the country is undergoing the mass vaccination against COVID-19 with the vaccination of health care personnel and front line workers, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday assured that the vaccines are safe in all aspects and no case of adverse effect has been recorded as of now. The Union Minister also urged everyone not to be concerned over any sort of misinformation or rumour over the vaccines.

"The vaccine is safe from all aspects. In the entire country, not even one death is reported because of the vaccine. There is no adverse effect recorded" Harsh Vardhan said.

"We will make sure that no health-care worker is devoid of the vaccine. Those who had put their lives in danger and fought against COVID-19 are prioritised for the vaccination. We should not be scared by any kind of misinformation or rumours. 6 lakh health workers got vaccination in the second phase."

India launched its COVID-19 vaccination program, the world's largest inoculation drive on January 16 using two 'Made in India' vaccines of the Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin). Under the first phase of the vaccination, the country worked towards vaccinating healthcare and frontline workers.

Over 1.01 crore doses administered

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has administered over 1.01 crore doses of vaccines. The first round of the vaccination will be completed in the country by February 25. Under the second phase of the vaccination drive, which is expected to kick-off in March, people above 50, or those with co-morbidities are expected to be vaccinated. Approximately 20-25 countries have also availed India's COVID-19 vaccines.

The ICMR has also said that indigenous COVID-19 vaccines have been effective against the mutated strains of the virus reported in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.

Along with the vaccination drive in the country, India has provided over 229 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to various countries out of which 64 lakh doses have been supplied as grant assistance and 165 lakh on a commercial basis, the External Affairs Ministry said on February 12.

