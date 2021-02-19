India Looking To Collaborate With Russia To Manufacture Sputnik V: Foreign Secy Shringla

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday that the Sputnik V vaccine is in phase 3 trial in India and is expected to be completed by mid-March. The third phase of the clinical trials for Russia-made Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V began in Agra on Wednesday. Based on the data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials, the vaccine’s efficacy is reported at 91.4%, states its official website.

"Sputnik V vaccine is in phase 3 trial in India & we expect this to be completed by mid-March, after which our regulator will look at emergency use authorisation. We're looking to collaborate with Russia to manufacture a large amount of Sputnik V vaccine," Shringla told ANI.

On February 17, Foreign Secretary Shringla met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov in Moscow and held political consultations on a wide range of issues concerning bilateral ties of both countries. They discussed cooperation in the area of vaccines, global responses to COVID-19 and how both the countries can work together in partnership to deal with this issue. Further, they exchanged views on the fast change in the geopolitical landscape.

Foreign Secy HV Shringla exchanged views with leading Russian academics & strategic thinkers on India-Russia relationship in view of fast changing geopolitical landscape. He highlighted unique nature of our close & trust-based partnership with Russia: Embassy of India in Russia pic.twitter.com/WRqQaVCkAs — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

Sputnik-V Approved In 26 Countries

Russia's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik-V has so far been authorised in 26 countries, said Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). According to a press release by the sovereign wealth fund of Russia, Sputnik-V is among the top 3 coronavirus vaccines with the most authorisation granted worldwide. The announcement came as Sputnik-V received emergency use authorisation in two more countries - Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

About Sputnik V

As per its official website, Sputnik V is the world’s first registered vaccine based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector-based platform. Ranking as one of WHO's top 10 candidate vaccines, Sputnik V is currently conducting a post-registration clinical trial in Russia with 40,000 volunteers. While the vaccine's overall efficacy is confirmed at 91.4%, it boasts a 100% efficacy against severe cases of coronavirus. The cost of one dose of the vaccine for international markets will be less than $10 and Sputnik V is a two-dose vaccine that can be stored at a temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius. Apart from India, Brazil, China, South Korea are RDIF's international partners.

