India Looking To Collaborate With Russia To Manufacture Sputnik V: Foreign Secy Shringla

India Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the Sputnik V vaccine is in phase 3 trial in India and is expected to be completed by mid-March.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday that the Sputnik V vaccine is in phase 3 trial in India and is expected to be completed by mid-March. The third phase of the clinical trials for Russia-made Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V began in Agra on Wednesday. Based on the data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials, the vaccine’s efficacy is reported at 91.4%, states its official website.

"Sputnik V vaccine is in phase 3 trial in India & we expect this to be completed by mid-March, after which our regulator will look at emergency use authorisation. We're looking to collaborate with Russia to manufacture a large amount of Sputnik V vaccine," Shringla told ANI.

On February 17, Foreign Secretary Shringla met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov in Moscow and held political consultations on a wide range of issues concerning bilateral ties of both countries. They discussed cooperation in the area of vaccines, global responses to COVID-19 and how both the countries can work together in partnership to deal with this issue.  Further, they exchanged views on the fast change in the geopolitical landscape.

Sputnik-V Approved In 26 Countries

Russia's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik-V has so far been authorised in 26 countries, said Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). According to a press release by the sovereign wealth fund of Russia, Sputnik-V is among the top 3 coronavirus vaccines with the most authorisation granted worldwide. The announcement came as Sputnik-V received emergency use authorisation in two more countries - Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. 

About Sputnik V

As per its official website, Sputnik V is the world’s first registered vaccine based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector-based platform. Ranking as one of WHO's top 10 candidate vaccines, Sputnik V is currently conducting a post-registration clinical trial in Russia with 40,000 volunteers. While the vaccine's overall efficacy is confirmed at 91.4%, it boasts a 100% efficacy against severe cases of coronavirus. The cost of one dose of the vaccine for international markets will be less than $10 and Sputnik V is a two-dose vaccine that can be stored at a temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius. Apart from India, Brazil, China, South Korea are RDIF's international partners.

