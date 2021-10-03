Harsh Vardhan Shringla Begins Sri Lanka Trip With Visit To Sri Dalada Maligawa Temple

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla began his visit to Sri Lanka on Sunday by seeking blessings at Sri Dalada Maligawa temple in Kandy city. The Foreign Secretary was received by the chief custodian of the temple, Diyawadana Nilame. The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said in a tweet, "Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla begins his visit by seeking blessings at Sri Dalada Maligawa. He was received warmly by Hon'ble Diyawadana Nilame of the temple."

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla landed in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo on Saturday. He is on a four-day visit to the nation. Jayanath Colombage and Gopal Bagley, Sri Lanka's Foreign Secretary and High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka respectively received Shringla upon his arrival in Colombo. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on Friday saying, “Sri Lanka occupies a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Foreign Secretary's visit signifies the importance both countries attach to strengthening their close and cordial relations in all spheres of mutual interest.” As per the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry, Foreign Secretary Shringla will also have a meeting with Sri Lankan President Gatobaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister GL Peiris. Earlier during the day, Indian Army Mitra Shakti was also received by the Sri Lankan Army and High Command at the airport.

India’s support to Sri Lanka

The visit by the Foreign Secretary will provide an opportunity for the two countries to review their bilateral ties and the progress of several projects. The two countries also decided to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic together and help each other in whichever way possible. Earlier this year, India supplied COVID-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka under the Neighbourhood First policy. Under the same police, India also sent vaccines to other neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

