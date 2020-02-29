India's Foreign Secretary Calls On Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Ahead Of US-Taliban Deal

Just a day before the signing of the US-Taliban deal, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday, February 28, called upon Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. During their meeting, Shringla handed over a congratulatory letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Afghan President. Further, as per reports, the Afghan leader appreciated India’s consistent support for democracy and constitutional order in Afghanistan.

Shringla is on his maiden trip to Afghanistan to show India's support to the democratic forces in Kabul ahead of the US and Taliban's peace deal.

Shringla meets Afghanistan Foreign Minister

Foreign Secretary Shringla on Friday met acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Haroon Chakhansuri in Kabul and extended India's support for Afghans in their pursuit of sustainable peace, security, and development.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday took to his official Twitter handle and informed about the meeting between India's foreign secretary and the acting Afghan foreign minister, and informed about both the leaders reviewing and assessing the bilateral strategic partnership between both the countries.

Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla met Acting Foreign Minister @hchakhansuri of Afghanistan. They reviewed and positively assessed developments in bilateral strategic partnership. @IndianEmbkabul@vkumar1969 pic.twitter.com/LmimaFofF8 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 28, 2020

Indo-Afgan meeting before US-Taliban deal

The meeting between both countries comes ahead of the peace deal between the United States of America and the Taliban, which has been in negotiation for over 18 months now and is expected to be signed in Doha on Saturday, February 29.

Both sides are also expected to issue a joint declaration the same day to emphasize American commitments to the war-torn country. US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg are expected to be in Kabul for the announcement of the declaration during the weekend.

