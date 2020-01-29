'Captain Of India-US Relationship' Harsh Vardhan Shringla Takes Over As Foreign Secretary

Senior Indian diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday took charge as the new Foreign Secretary of India. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Shringla was appointed for the post last month after replacing Vijay Gokhale who had completed two years in office. Shringla is a former Indian Ambassador to the United States of America. He is the 33rd Foreign Secretary of India. Earlier, the MEA appointed Taranjit Singh Sandhu as the new Indian Ambassador to the US.

Speaking to the media, Shringla said, "I feel great honour and humbled in taking charge as Foreign secretary. I am as committed to the ministry's role in nation-building as I was 36 years ago when I entered these portals as a young professional. I look forward to work under the guidance of the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister."

READ | Jaishankar Meets Luxembourg Foreign Minister

Seasoned diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla is appointed as the new foreign secretary for a two-year fixed term, succeeding Vijay Gokhale on December 23 last year. Shringla, a 1984 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), is considered an expert on India's neighbourhood and last served as envoy to the US.

READ | Taranjit Singh Sandhu Appointed India's Ambassador To US: MEA

"Captain of India-US relationship"

Ahead of her visit to New Delhi earlier this month, US envoy Alice Wells, the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, described Shringla as the "captain of India-US relationship." Wells also said that Shringla would play an important part in the India-US relations to achieve its potential. Before returning to India, Shringla also called on President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in White House and thanked him for his steadfast support for strengthening the India-US strategic partnership.

READ | EAM Jaishankar Bids Farewell To Once-successor Outgoing Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

India's Ambassador to the US

Senior diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as India's Ambassador to the US, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. Sandhu, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently posted as High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka. He replaces Harsh Vardhan Shringla as India's envoy in Washington. Current EAM Jaishankar was Vijay Gokhale's predecessor as Foreign Secretary.

READ | Outgoing India's Envoy To US Harsh Vardhan Shringla Calls On President Trump