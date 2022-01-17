Haryana adds 9,204 Covid cases, 12 deaths

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported 9,204 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 8,56,102, while 12 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,116.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 54,814, up from 51,253 a day ago, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Gurgaon, which is the worst-hit district in the state, reported 3,448 fresh cases, followed by 1,435 in Faridabad, 799 in Sonipat, 649 in Panchkula, 401 in Ambala, among others.

Of the latest fatalities, four were reported from Karnal, two each from Gurgaon and Yamunanagar and one each from Faridabad, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad, the bulletin stated.

So far, 7,91,149 people have recovered from COVID-19. The state has a recovery rate of 92.41 per cent, it said.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal held a meeting with administrative officers in Gurgaon to review the Covid and the law and order situation in the district.

According to an official statement, Kaushal directed the district administration to keep a constant watch on Covid cases and ensure that the arrangements regarding oxygen, medicines and other necessary requirements are made well in time so that people do not face any problems.

Gurgaon has the highest number of Covid patients in Haryana.

Gurgaon deputy commissioner Yash Garg told the chief secretary that most of the patients have mild symptoms and are recovering in home isolation within four to five days, the statement said.

Garg said about 6,000 beds are available in various hospitals in Gurgaon for Covid patients. At present, only 152 patients are under treatment at various hospitals, he said.

Learning from last time's experience, he said, the availability of oxygen has also been increased in Gurgaon. PTI SUN VSD DIV DIV

