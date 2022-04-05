Haryana Assembly Passes Resolution To Counter Punjab’s Claim Over Chandigarh

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar moved a resolution in the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday to counter the resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly, staking a claim on Chandigarh.

The resolution moved by Khattar urged the Centre to not take any steps that would disturb the existing balance between the two states and maintain harmony till all the concerns related to the Punjab Reorganisation Act were addressed. Khattar also highlighted specific provisions of the Act, through which the state of Haryana came into existence and measures that came into effect due to this.

"This House resolves to urge the central government not to take any steps that would disturb the existing balance and to maintain harmony till all the issues emanating from the reorganisation of Punjab are settled," the resolution said.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana.

The Chandigarh row

The Punjab Assembly last Friday passed a resolution seeking the immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. Newly-appointed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the Centre of “trying to upset the balance” in the administration of Chandigarh and other common assets “through many recent actions”. The resolution was passed by a voice vote in the absence of the two BJP legislators, who had earlier staged a walkout.

The political parties in Haryana have rejected the Punjab resolution, calling it "one-sided" and "meaningless".

The counter resolution passed by CM Khattar on Tuesday also urged the Central government to take measures for the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal (SYL) canal in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

“The right of Haryana to share waters Ravi and Beas rivers by the construction of the SYL canal were is historically, legally, judicially and constitutionally established over time. The august House has unanimously on at least seven occasions passed resolutions urging the early completion of the SYL canal,” read the resolution.

In the past, Punjab had been demanding a reassessment of its share of the water of the Ravi-Beas rivers, while Haryana had been seeking completion of the SYL canal to get its share of 3.5 million acre-feet (MAF) of water.

(With inputs from agency)

Image: PTI