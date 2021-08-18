Haryana CM Asks Neeraj Chopra To Head Centre Of Excellence To Groom Athletes For Olympics

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday, on 18th August, said that he has asked Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to head the centre of excellence to groom other athletes for the Olympics. Khattar also said that the state government wants to make Haryana a "hub of sports". Chopra met with Haryana CM in Chandigarh on Wednesday and while replying to Khattar’s offer of heading the centre of excellence, the Olympic gold medalist said, “I will think about this.” The 23-year-old also said that presently, he is focused on bagging a medal in the world championship next year.

Speaking to the media about the meeting with Chopra, Khattar said, “I have asked Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to head a centre of excellence to groom athletes for the Olympics. We want to make Haryana a hub of sports.” Replying to the Haryana CM, Chopra said, “I will think about this (head a centre of excellence to groom athletes for the Olympics in Haryana). I will try my best to promote sports in the country. Right now, my target is to bring a medal in the world championship next year.”

PM Modi Talks Tokyo With Chopra Over Churma

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Indian Olympics Contingent for breakfast at his residence and shared several moments with the stars of the country. During the meet, PM Modi met with Neeraj Chopra and offered the Olympic gold medalist praises along with a conversation. The Prime Minister also treated the 23-year-old with the latter’s favourite dish ‘Churma’ while hailing his historic achievement.

Terming Chopra an “extraordinary” sportsman, PM Modi asked how he manages to find the balance between dealing with a victory as well as loss. Replying to the PM’s query, Chopra said that he simply focuses on himself and nothing else. “There will be 12 athletes in the final round of the event, and each athlete must focus on oneself and forget about others. I focus on my performance and avoid getting nervous. I put in full effort to better my performance,” the medal-winning javelin thrower said. PM Modi also shared some interesting stories with the athlete including one of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his love for ‘Gulab Jamuns’.

