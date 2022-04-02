Haryana CM Khattar Condemns Punjab's Resolution On Chandigarh; 'CM Mann Should Apologise'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday that the Punjab government's proposal to transfer the Union Territory of Chandigarh to the state is "one-sided" and "meaningless" and that Chandigarh will continue to be the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab. On Friday, the CM Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Assembly passed a resolution calling upon the Union government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab.

“Chandigarh is the Union Territory, Punjab Govt is staking claims over Chandigarh. This is wrong. Punjab CM should apologise for such a resolution. This is condemnable.”

The CM also praised the Union government's decision to apply central service regulations to Union Territory employees, accusing the Punjab government of deceiving the public on the matter."Chandigarh was preserved as the capital of both states, i.e. Punjab and Haryana. The 60:40 ratio for employees, buildings, and other things has been in place for a long time." Khattar told reporters in Gurgaon.

Himachal Pradesh holds 7.9% of Chandigarh’s share

Previously, Chandigarh officials had to rely on the Punjab administration for every single federal government order, he explained. Previously, directives from the Union Government governing allowances or other perks were only enacted in Chandigarh after Punjab issued a notification, but now all of these orders will be immediately relevant to UT personnel, according to the CM.

"This isn't just a Punjab issue." It is also a concern of Haryana. Even the people of Himachal Pradesh claim their share in Chandigarh. Himachal's share was previously mentioned as 7.9% in a court verdict. Chandigarh is claimed by all three states. Although, Himachal Pradesh has selected Shimla as its capital," Khattar noted.

‘Chandigarh will continue to be the capital of Haryana and Punjab': CM Khattar

"Chandigarh has been and will continue to be the capital of Punjab and Haryana. If a settlement (between Punjab and Haryana) is needed, it will not be focused solely on Chandigarh. There are several challenges at hand. There's also the SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal) issue, as well as Hindi-speaking areas. If a stage arrives and all of these difficulties are overcome, it will be significant... Such one-sided resolutions are meaningless until then," CM stated.

Punjab has failed to provide benefits to its employees due to the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations, but Haryana accomplished this in 2016. He said that employees in Chandigarh were previously denied these benefits, but they would now be granted all of them following the introduction of the new laws.

Image: PTI/Facebook