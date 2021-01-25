Haryana Cop Felicitated For Rescuing 500 Children From Human Trafficking

In a ceremonial tribute, Former Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra honoured a Haryana cop ASI Rajesh Kumar of Anti Human Trafficking Unit for rescuing 500 children that fell victim to human trafficking. Dignified cop Kumar returned all the kids safely to their homes. In an event held at Cuttack, Odisha on Sunday, Haryana cop ASI Kumar’s relentless service in the line of duty was recognized and acknowledged by his department and the nonprofit organization Sabitri Jana Seva that works for the underprivileged. In a post on Twitter, shared by news agency ANI, the valiant cop was seen awarded for his “remarkable dedication and commitment” at a function in Odisha.

“I have full support from all of my senior officers in this noble cause. Even my family understands my work timings, responsibility, and duty, which helps me going ahead to help the needy”, ANI quoted the Haryana police officer as saying. "During our research to reunite missing family members, over 500 women and children have been reunited to their families in different parts of India since 2016," he informed. The cop was honoured for restoring faith in the police service and working for the human rights aspects of the victims of trafficking and taking action against violations committed for the trafficked women and children.

#HaryanaPolice ASI Rajesh Kumar of AHTU, who walked extra mile to help the missing children, was honored for his remarkable commitment in a function at Cuttack, Odisha. So far, he has helped over 500 #children to return home across the country.

@nsvirk @DgpHaryana @cmohry pic.twitter.com/i0EwHOJYTZ — Haryana Police (@police_haryana) January 24, 2021

