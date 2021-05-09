Haryana Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till May 17; More Stringent Guidelines Issued

The Haryana government on Sunday announced the extension of lockdown like restrictions in the state till May 17 in view of the continued surge in COVID-19 cases. State Health Minister Anil Vij took to Twitter to state that stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Haryana while adding that a detailed order will be issued soon. These new restrictions have been named as 'Mahamari Alert / Surakshit Haryana' - Pandemic alert / Safe Haryana.

The state administration had imposed restrictions for a week which were supposed to culminate today, however, the restrictions have been extended till May 17 with further stringent measures.

Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana announced from 10 May to 17 May Stringent measures will be taken to contain spread of Corona in Haryana. Detailed order to be issued soon. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 9, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Haryana

Haryana on Sunday reported 13,548 new Coronavirus infections, taking the total tally to 6,15,897 while 151 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the virus in the state in a span of 24 hours. The state also witnessed 12,639 patients recovering from Coronavirus while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,16,867. Cases in Haryana are on the surge with the areas bordering Delhi have witnessed a record surge in infections.

People engaged in law and order and emergency services such as executive magistrates, police, army and CAPF personnel, local bodies, health, power and fire departments, accredited journalists and government personnel engaged in civil duty from the restrictions were exempted from the restrictions and the Haryana government is most likely to continue the exemption to the aforesaid personnel. They will be required to carry their ID cards at all times while stepping out of their residence.

Following were exempted during the lockdown like restrictions imposed on May 3: