Last Updated:

Haryana Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till May 17; More Stringent Guidelines Issued

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Sunday announced the extension of lockdown like restrictions in the state till May 17 in view of the continued surge in COVID-19.

Written By
Pritesh Kamath
Haryana

IMAGE: PTI/ANI


The Haryana government on Sunday announced the extension of lockdown like restrictions in the state till May 17 in view of the continued surge in COVID-19 cases. State Health Minister Anil Vij took to Twitter to state that stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Haryana while adding that a detailed order will be issued soon. These new restrictions have been named as 'Mahamari Alert / Surakshit Haryana' - Pandemic alert / Safe Haryana.

The state administration had imposed restrictions for a week which were supposed to culminate today, however, the restrictions have been extended till May 17 with further stringent measures.

COVID-19 situation in Haryana

Haryana on Sunday reported 13,548 new Coronavirus infections, taking the total tally to 6,15,897 while 151 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the virus in the state in a span of 24 hours. The state also witnessed 12,639 patients recovering from Coronavirus while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,16,867. Cases in Haryana are on the surge with the areas bordering Delhi have witnessed a record surge in infections.

READ | Haryana launches door-to-door O2 refilling facility; know how to register for this service

People engaged in law and order and emergency services such as executive magistrates, police, army and CAPF personnel, local bodies, health, power and fire departments, accredited journalists and government personnel engaged in civil duty from the restrictions were exempted from the restrictions and the Haryana government is most likely to continue the exemption to the aforesaid personnel. They will be required to carry their ID cards at all times while stepping out of their residence.

READ | Haryana govt launches kit for home isolation COVID patients

Following were exempted during the lockdown like restrictions imposed on May 3:

  • Vehicles engaged in transportation of goods, passengers, activities related to the manufacture of essential commodities was allowed. 
  • Hospitals, nursing homes, veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, medical shops, medical equipment shops, laboratories, pharmaceutical research labs, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance services were functional.
  • Telecom, Internet services, broadcasting and cable services as well as information technology related services were open
  • Home delivery of all essential items including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment.
  • Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution units, cold storage and storage services, private security services.
  • Farmers and workers were allowed to work in the fields.
  • Machines related to harvesting and sowing could be moved anywhere.
  • Hotels and restaurants were allowed home delivery of food items.

READ | Haryana sets up control room to check black marketing of medicines
READ | COVID: Haryana govt to launch door-to-door screening drive for villages
READ | Haryana: 13 COVID-19 positive inmates flee under-construction jail in Rewari
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND