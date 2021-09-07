Last Updated:

Haryana: Farmers Amass In Karnal For Kisan Mahapanchayat After Talks With Officials 'fail'

Farmers gathered in Karnal for a 'mahapanchayat' ahead of gherao of Karnal district headquarters. This comes after police 'lathicharged' protesters

Karnal

IMAGE: PTI


Farmers in large numbers gathered in Karnal for a 'mahapanchayat'. This comes after the local authorities in Karnal braced themselves for a possible gherao of the district headquarters by protestors after the talks between farm leaders and officials appeared to yield no result. Earlier on August 28, the farmer unions in Karnal had demanded action against the police officials over the lathi charge against the protestors. 

The farmer unions had further said that if an action against the police will not be taken, they will lay siege on the Karnal mini-secretariat. 

'Karnal lathicharge': Protesting farmers gather for 'Kisan mahapanchayat'

As the farmers had gathered for the 'Kisan mahapanchayat' to discuss their demands, an 11-member delegation was invited by the local administration in Karnal to dissuade the protestors from marching towards the secretariat. Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chadui had said, "The administration did not agree to our demands." He further added that the talks had failed to yield results. 

When asked if the protestors will go ahead with their plan to gherao the district headquarters of Karnal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni said, "Now the next course of action will be decided at the mahapanchayat."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers had demanded the suspension of the IAS officer who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break heads" of protesting farmers if they crossed the line. Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Darshan Pal and Yogendra Yadav were among other senior Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders, who reached Karnal for the rally, which is being held after a huge 'mahapanchayat' in UP's Muzaffarnagar.

Farmer protests

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi and clashed with police, hoisting the SKM flag at the Red Fort on Republic Day.

After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops and adding barbed wires to block access to the roads completely. Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi.' The protests have also caught the interest of several international celebrities' online. The protesting farmers now aim to intensify protests across UP where elections are set to be held in February 2022.

