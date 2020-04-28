Haryana Freezes New Government Jobs For One Year Amid Covid And Cancels LTC; Triggers Row

Amid the economic havoc wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic, the Haryana government on Tuesday announced that there will be no new jobs in the government sector for the next year. Alongside that, the leave traveling compensation (LTC) of government employees has also been suspended for one year.

Haryana has reported 296 cases and three deaths so far. The Opposition has been criticizing the annoucement made by the Haryana CM on the one-year moratorium on new recruitment in the state claiming that it would affect Haryana youth and ask to roll back the diktat.

Khattar apprises PM Modi of situation in Haryana

During the PM-CMs' meeting on Monday, Khattar apprised the Prime Minister that Haryana was fully prepared to meet any eventuality in the crisis. Khattar informed that 3,115 samples are being tested every day and out of the 22,243 tests conducted till date only 299 have been found positive while 205 have recovered from the disease. The Haryana CM also stated that a total of 20,792 teams with ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers have been formed for screening purposes.

Haryana CM Khattar also informed the PM of the state's procurement of wheat and mustard, adding that farmers and labourers working in the grain markets have been given a free life insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh. Khattar assured PM Modi that the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control.

COVID in India

The death toll due to the novel Coronavirus rose to 934 and the number of cases climbed to 29,435 in the country on Tuesday, with 62 more deaths and 1,543 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,632 as 6,868 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said. This is the sharpest ever increase in death cases in the country.

Of the 934 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 396 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 162, Madhya Pradesh at 110, Delhi at 54, Rajasthan at 46, Andhra Pradesh at 31 and Telangana at 26. The death toll reached 31 in Uttar Pradesh, 24 in Tamil Nadu while Karnataka has reported 20 cases.

