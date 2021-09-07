Haryana Home Minister Appeals Farmers To Maintain Peace Ahead Of Kisan Mahapanchayat

Ahead of the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Karnal, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij appealed to the farmers to maintain peace during the event. Vij informed that all arrangements for the event have been made by the administration. However, he said that the farmers must refrain from any form of violence during the protest. The Haryana government had earlier increased security in the region and imposed section 144 in the district.

Making his appeal to the incoming farmers, Anil Vij said, “The state administration has made all arrangements (for Kisan Mahapanchayat). No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands. We appeal to our farmer brothers to peacefully conduct their public meeting.” According to the latest reports, a large number of farmers have started reaching the grain market of Karnal as decided earlier. The protesters are making their way to the event despite the police blocking many routes in the region.

Security has been tightened in and around Karnal ahead of the Mahapanchayat. Ganga Ram Punia, SP, Karnal told ANI, “District administration and police have made necessary security arrangements in wake of the Kisan Mahapanchayat. A total of 40 companies have been deployed to maintain law and order. Public activities are going on without interruption.” He further added, “We want Kisan Mahapanchayat to be conducted peacefully & conflict to be resolved through mutual conversation. We spoke with farmer leaders yesterday on the matter. Police will take action if law & order is disturbed.”

Section 144 imposed in Karnal

Ahead of the mega protest, the administration imposed section 144 CRPC in the district, banning large gatherings. The Farmers Union had earlier announced the Maha Panchayat in Karnal against the lathi charge on farmers that happened last month. Farmers have given the call to surround the Karnal mini secretariat on September 7 and protest the police brutality against the farmers. The police had also issued a traffic advisory for the commuters to take alternate routes around the district. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government also gave instructions to suspend internet services from 12:30 am to 23:59 pm on Tuesday. This step has been taken in an attempt to maintain the law-and-order situation in Karnal.

IMAGE: PTI