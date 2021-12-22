Haryana Makes 2nd Dose Of COVID Vaccination Mandatory From January 1 Amid Omicron Scare

In view of the surge in Omicron cases across the country, the Haryana Government has made the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory from January 1, 2022. The state government has decided to allow only fully vaccinated people at public places from the first day of the next year, permitting only fully vaccinated people to travel from bus stands and railway stations.

Speaking to ANI, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij stated, "From January 1, 2022, the people who have not taken both doses will not be allowed to enter marriage halls, hotels, restaurants, offices, banks, or any other public places. This is to protect ourselves from Omicron and the third wave of COVID-19."

The Haryana Health Minister also said that wearing of masks in public places will be strictly enforced in the state. Health Minister Vij has directed the superintendents of police in the districts and other officials concerned, to fine those not wearing masks. This announcement was made while replying to a question to a Calling Attention Motion during the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Winter session.

Meanwhile, Gurugram's health department claimed to have achieved 100% coverage in administering both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination to the eligible population, making it Haryana's first district to accomplish the same. Civil Surgeon Dr Virendra Yadav said in a statement that the district is also the first in the national capital region (NCR) to attain this rank.

India records over 200 Omicron cases

India has recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus across 15 states and Union Territories so far out of which 90 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Delhi has recorded the maximum of 57 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Maharashtra at 54, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14. The ministry data updated at 8 am also stated that India has logged 6,317 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,58,481, while the active cases declined to 78,190 - the lowest in 575 days. The death toll has climbed to 4,78,325 with 318 fresh fatalities, as per the data. The daily rise in new COVID infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 55 days now.

Image: ANI, PTI