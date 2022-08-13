Last Updated:

Haryana Man Allegedly Strangles 1.5-yr-old To Death For Disturbing His Sleep; Case Booked

A man in Haryana's Faridabad allegedly killed his 1.5-year-old son for disturbing his sleep while they were alone in the house on Friday.

Haryana

In a shocking incident from the state of Haryana, a man allegedly killed his 1.5-year-old son for disturbing his sleep while they were alone in the house. 

The incident which took place in Faridabad happened on Friday when the man after returning from his work was sleeping in the afternoon while the child continued crying. However, being disturbed due to the child's crying, the man got angry and strangled him with a pillow which led to the child's death. 

Speaking about the same to ANI, Faridabad SHO Dinesh confirmed the case and further said that the child was killed by his father.

He also added that the neighbours went to the man's house after they suddenly stopped hearing the child's cry and found in bleeding from his nose and mouth. 

"The accused ran away upon being questioned by the neighbours. The incident took place when the accused's wife and his other child were at her brother's home for celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Efforts are underway to arrest him", the SHO added. 

The man's wife Priya after returning home found her son dead and bleeding from his nose, ears, and mouth. She later informed the police who reached the spot and took the child's body into custody. 

A case has been registered against the accused who used to work as a labourer, the police also informed that the body of the child was sent for postmortem to confirm the cause of the death. 

Police spokesman Sube Singh said, 

"We have handed over the body of the child to kin after the postmortem and a probe is underway. The accused will be nabbed as earliest possible."

With agency inputs

