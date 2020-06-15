Haryana CM Khattar Visits Minister Anil Vij In Mohali Hospital To Enquire About Health

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij fractured his left thigh bone when he slipped in the bathroom of his Ambala Cantonment residence while taking a bath on last Tuesday. CM Manohar Lal Khattar visited the leader at Max Hospital, Mohali, Punjab to know about his health on Monday. Vij, who also holds the health and urban local bodies portfolios in the state, shared an image on Twitter when Khattar visited him.

Haryana CM at Max Hospital

CM Haryana Manohar Lal ji at Max Hospital , Mohali, Punjab to know about health of Anil Vij Home Minister, Haryana who has his left thigh bone broken recently in a slip in his bathroom. pic.twitter.com/TjK4CdPUmn — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) June 14, 2020

Dr Prabhakar Sharma, who attended to the senior BJP leader at a private hospital at Ambala Cantonment had said that an X-ray revealed that the fracture was a major one and may require surgery. Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma and Civil Surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh also reached the hospital when the minister was being examined.

Subsequently, Vij, a six-time MLA from Ambala Cantonment, was referred to a private hospital near Chandigarh. According to PTI sources, after attending to some people who had come to meet him at his residence in the morning, Vij went to the bathroom on the first floor of his house, where he slipped and fell down while taking a bath. He was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

A number of BJP workers reached his residence as soon as they got to know about the incident. This was the second such incident in the recent past.

