Haryana Minister Attends Thailand Webinar, Says Proud To Share State's COVID-19 Strategy

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij discussed the COVID-19 pandemic at a webinar organised by the Government of Thailand, on Wednesday. Vij, after attending a webinar, said that it was a matter of pride that Thailand has asked and learned about the strategies adopted by his government to curb the spread of COVID-19. Vij said that the experiences of the State’s health ministry were shared in order to implement the same in the foreign country.

Haryana shares its model of Home isolation with Thailand

The Haryana health minister shared his State government’s strategies in handling the Delta variant of the coronavirus with Thailand. Following the webinar, the minister informed reporters that the Thai government will now try to implement the same in their country. The minister said that the Thai officials appreciated the Haryana model of home isolation, which helped prevent the spread of the virus. The credit for the same was handed to the doctors and ‘Corona Warriors’.

"Haryana is probably the first state which has participated in the webinar to share the experiences of preventing COVID infection with the officials of any foreign government...in future also we are ready to hold such webinars with any country in the world," the health minister said. Speaking about the increased testing in the state, Vij said that 1.40 crore individuals have been vaccinated in Haryana so far.

The minister said that the government is actively working on preventing a possible third wave of coronavirus in the state and added that the same was discussed in the webinar as well. According to Vij, the two governments also discussed ways to curb and control the possible third wave, which has been predicted by several health experts. The minister claimed that the state of Haryana is in plans to become self-sufficient for oxygen supply. Vij also informed that information about the line of treatment during black fungus was also shared with the Thai government.

COVID situation in Haryana

Haryana reported 21 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the state's infection tally to 770,266 on Wednesday. The State also suffered one fatality in the Yamunanagar district which took its death toll to 9,662. According to the health department's daily bulletin, six among the new cases were reported from Gurgaon and five were from Faridabad. Currently, Haryana has an active case tally of 666, while the recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent.

(Image: PTI/ Pixabay)