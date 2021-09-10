Haryana: Mobile Internet Services Restored In Karnal; Farmers Continue To Protest

Mobile internet services have been resumed in the district of Karnal in Haryana, where farmers are staging a demonstration demanding action against officials behind the lathi-charge last month. Assistant District PRO Raghubir Singh said, "As of now, there is no plan to suspend the services again.” The Haryana Government extended the ban on the internet network services on Tuesday as the farmers gathered in big numbers around the mini secretariat. The mobile internet and SMS service in Karnal district were restricted to prevent any disturbance to the peace and public order.

The farmers gathered outside the gates of the mini secretariat in Karnal to voice their demand of taking strict actions against the officials responsible for the lathi-charge on farmers on August 28. After their talks collapsed with the district administration, the farmers announced that they would continue their protest at the mini secretariat until the government accept their demands.

The farmers blocked the Surajpur Toll Plaza on the Kalka-Zirakpur Highway in Haryana after the Haryana police lathi-charged the farmers at Karnal's Gharaunda toll plaza. The Commissionerate of Panchkula announced to inform commuters about the block and advised them to take alternate routes. The official Twitter account of the Commissionerate of Panchkula posted, "The Surajpur Toll Plaza (Kalka-Zirakpur Highway) has been blocked by protesting farmers. The traffic on this route is being diverted. All commuters are advised to avoid this route except in an extreme emergency."

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait announced earlier that the farmers would block all highways and toll plazas across Haryana in response to the lathi-charge by the police against the farmers. He had announced, "in protest against the lathi-charge in Karnal, Haryana, all the roads will be blocked." The government's target is the Kisan Mahapanchayat organized in Muzaffarnagar on September 5, it wants that the people of Haryana should not be able to attend the Mahapanchayat, all of you should pay attention to these this."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was on his way to attend an event in Karnal, but the farmers gathered in large numbers to protest against his visit and the three farm laws. Police used force to stop the farmers from moving towards the programme venue, which led to many farmers sustaining injuries.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI