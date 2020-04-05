Haryana Police Initiate Action On Cong's Surjewala For 'Charlie Tornado' Covid Spray Drive

Haryana Police have initiated an enquiry against senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala after he allegedly violated lockdown guidelines and participated in a sanitisation drive on Saturday, sources said. Surjewala took to Twitter to post his pictures driving a tractor accompanied by his followers.

In his post, Surjewala wrote, "The Congress Party started a unique campaign to spray 'Sodium hypochlorite' drug from the Charlie Tornado Aero Blast Machine to provide safety from COVID-19 infection." The chief Congress spokesperson also asked Manohar Lal Khattar government to use this "life-saving spray" in the whole state.

Sanitisation campaign mounts trouble for Surjewala

Congress hits out at govt

The Congress on Saturday criticised the government for allowing the export of diagnostic equipment until now, asking it who was "weakening the fight" against coronavirus. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was shocking that the government had been permitting the export of diagnostic equipment until now.

"Testing and Diagnostics are imperative in the fight against COVID2019. Till 19th March and 24th March, the government permitted export of masks, sanitizers and ventilators. Even more shocking is the fact that the government permitted the export of Diagnostic equipment till date. Who is weakening the fight," he tweeted.

Testing & Diagnostics are imperative in fight against #COVID2019 !



Till 19th March & 24th March, Govt permitted export of Masks, Sanitizers & Ventilators.



Even more shocking is the fact that Govt permitted export of Diagnostic equipment till date!



Who is weakening the fight? pic.twitter.com/sQsI9vfmqU — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 4, 2020

The Congress has been critical of the government for allowing the export of masks, sanitisers and ventilators till March 24, when the policy was amended after a shortage of such equipment in the country.

READ | Cong's Surjewala mounts 'Charlie Tornado air blast machine' to sanitise Kaithal; dares CM

On Saturday, the government put curbs on export of diagnostic kits with immediate effect."The export of diagnostic kits (diagnostic or laboratory reagents on a backing, preparation diagnostic or laboratory reagents)... is restricted with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

READ | Assam Cong leader urges PM to use Army vehicles to transport stranded people to their homes

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have jumped to 3,374, according to the Union Health Ministry. The Health Ministry has said that there are 3,030 active cases of COVID-19 in India and 267 patients have recovered so far. The death toll because of the deadly virus has risen to 77.

READ | BJP leaders knowingly twisted Cong chief's comment on lockdown: Gehlot

READ | UP Cong asks Yogi Adityanath to waive off 6 months' electricity bill of farmers & others