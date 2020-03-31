UP Cong Asks Yogi Adityanath To Waive Off 6 Months' Electricity Bill Of Farmers & Others

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu requested CM Yogi Adityanath to waive off 6 months’ electricity bill of farmers, traders, small shopkeepers and the common person in the wake of the novel Coronavirus crisis. Maintaining that the entire state is in a big crisis arising out of the COVID-19, he alleged that the farmers were already in a dire financial condition due to the unseasonal rain. He demanded the state government to provide compensation to the farmers as promised by Yogi Adityanath.

A day earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government transferred Rs.611 crore directly to the bank accounts of 27.5 lakh workers under the MNREGA scheme. On this occasion, the UP CM himself interacted with some of the beneficiaries via video conferencing. As a part of the Rs.1.7 lakh crore financial package, the Centre had increased the minimum wage of workers under the MNREGA scheme from Rs.182 to Rs.202.

He also directed the state Health Department to constitute special teams to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. This came after the UP CM’s visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar district which has recorded the highest number of cases in the state.

Additionally, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh was transferred to the Board of Revenue for failing to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him

