Haryana Reports 12 New Covid Cases

Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Haryana, raising the infection count to 7,70,961 on Thursday, while the state did not record any new fatality linked to the virus, according to an official bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,875, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts, seven cases were reported from Gurugram district.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 100 while the recoveries reached 7,60,813.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

