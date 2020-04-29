Haryana Witnesses 70% Recovery Rate, Health Min Says 'Only Using Traditional Medicines'

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that the State has not used the Convalescent Plasma Therapy to treat severe COVID-19 infected patients. Instead, he stated that they are only using traditional medicines for the treatment. According to him, Haryana has witnessed a 70 per cent recovery rate.

Plasma Therapy in Experimental stage

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the Plasma therapy is still being experimented upon and no evidence that this can be used as effective COVID-19 treatment has been established. The Ministry has also warned that unless the therapy is approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) after concluding a study, no inappropriate claims be made as it can be harmful to the patient.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, senior neuro-physician Dr Gopal Prasad Sinha said, "Plasma therapy has still not been approved, but wherever it has been used, the beneficial result has come. However, this success is not on a border scale that it can be recognised by international organisations."

About Plasma Therapy

Researchers are testing the use of donated blood as a treatment for people with a severe case of COVID-19. The antibodies created to fight the infection remain in a person's blood even after his/her recovery from the novel coronavirus. If such an individual donates blood, the plasma which has a high concentration of the antibodies can be transfused to a COVID-19 patient. This could help boost the immune system of the latter.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 29,974, including 22,010 active cases. While 937 deaths have been reported overall, around 7,027 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

(With ANI Inputs)