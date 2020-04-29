Delhi: Groom's Car Catches Fire, Police On Lockdown Duty Drop Him To Wedding Venue

The Delhi Police had yet again proved to be 'Dil ki Police' when they saved a groom from a tragedy on his wedding day. Apparently, the car in which the groom was travelling to the wedding venue caught fire in the middle of the road on Monday and the Delhi Police, deployed on Coronavirus lockdown duty, dropped him to the wedding venue in a police vehicle.

The groom Bhupendra was travelling in an i20 hatchback in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area on Monday afternoon when the car suddenly caught fire. Two policemen who were on lockdown duty spotted the flames and stopped the car immediately. The policemen ensured that the groom and another man travelling with him were safe while they got them out of the car. Just a few minutes later after the groom and the man were out, the car went up in flames in the middle of the empty, wide road.

After learning that the groom Bhupendra was on his way to Delhi's Okhla area, not far from where the car caught fire, to get married, the policemen decided to drop him to the venue in their vehicle. The wedding did take place as it was planned.

Amid the ongoing battle against the Coronavirus, the government has put restrictions on the number of people who can attend weddings and funerals to ensure there is no crowding and that social distancing is maintained.

Delhi police escort another the 'baraat' of a bridegroom

The Delhi Police on Sunday escorted the 'baraat' of a bridegroom from Gandhi Nagar to Usmanpur to safely reach the venue of the wedding amid the ongoing lockdown. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gandhi Nagar, Siddharth Jain was informed by a local resident about the wedding and sought the help from police in reaching the venue at 4th Pushta, Usmanpur in east Delhi, police said.

Jain directed his personnel to escort the bridegroom, Himanshu, and the baraat (wedding procession) from Gandhi Nagar to the venue of the wedding by following social distancing norms, they said. Only four people were part of the baraat and their private vehicle was escorted by a police team, they added.

