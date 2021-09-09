Haryana's Ambala Organises Special Education Drive To Help Physically Challenged Children

Amid the ongoing COVID pandemic, the education department of Ambala in Haryana has organised a campaign to educate the physically challenged children in the region. Sudhir Kalda, the District Program Coordinator informed ANI that schools have remained shut in the region for over one and a half years due to COVID, which impacted the education of physically handicapped youngsters.

Kalda explained that to solve this problem, some special teachers will be assigned to visit these youngsters. "At present, there are 16 teachers involved in the drive to visit homes of about 78 special children. These teachers visit once a week to train children because they need training from bathing to eating," he told ANI.

More on the Special drive for physically challenged children

Sudhir Kalda went on to say that no official directives were issued from the government to impart education in this manner for these children. The education department has voluntarily come forward to go door-to-door to give counselling to such children. All teachers supported the decision, despite no proper government order and they began working from July 16th.

Teachers have expressed their joy in having been able to interact with these youngsters, said the District Program Coordinator, although parents' reactions to this initiative are not always favourable. A teacher informed ANI, "It is a pleasure to meet these kids as doing something for children makes us happy.”

The teacher went on to say that they educate not just the children but also their parents. She added, “However, sometimes we face problems with the parents as we often find them in an inebriated state. Despite this, we continue our job because this gives us happiness".

According to another teacher, parents do not encourage them because, at some points, they have stopped believing in their own children due to their disabilities. Aside from academics, special children are trained to bathe and dress themselves. The teacher said, “When children do not understand, parents give up their courage there".

Similar education drives in Ambala

Ambala recently made headlines for another such education drive. According to the Tribune, in Ambala, at least 752 children have been discovered to be not attending school, and they will be enrolled in 34 specialised training centres around the district. Over the training centres, the education workers will provide them special training for nine months. The youngsters between the age of seven to fourteen will be placed in age-appropriate classes after finishing a gateway program and demonstration of grade-level competency.

(Image: ANI)