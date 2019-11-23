Haryana's BJP Leadership Hails PM Modi & Centre For Article 370 Abrogation, Ram Mandir

The BJP cadre in Haryana thanked the Central government on Saturday and hailed PM Modi for their bold moves in the past few months. Haryana BJP hailed the step taken by the government on abrogating Article 370 and also expressed gratitude for making a suitable atmosphere for the construction of Ram temple. The political resolution also thanked the people of Haryana for the formation of the BJP government in the state.

The statement released by Haryana BJP

Haryana BJP in a statement said "The State Executive unanimously expresses its gratitude and thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central leadership for fulfilling the dream of 'Akhand Bharat' envisaged by Jansangh founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee by taking the historic step of abrogating Article 370 and 35 A, empowering and encouraging the Muslim women by getting the bill against Triple Talaq passed. Lord Shri Ram will sit at his birthplace in Ayodhya, gratitude again for making a suitable atmosphere for this".

"In the recently held Assembly elections, the BJP government has been formed again, we thank the people of Haryana for this. The voters have expressed their faith by giving 3% more votes as compared to 2014 to BJP," the statement added.

PM Modi on the 3% increase in vote share

PM Modi in an address to the party cadre after the election results in Haryana confirmed that BJP’s vote share, compared to 2014, has increased by 3% in 2019. The data with ECI projected a 36.47% vote share for BJP in the State. PM Modi while addressing the cadre not only mentioned the vote share figures but also explained how BJP has evolved in the State. He spoke about BJP’s journey as a junior ally to acquiring a 36% vote share.

During the 2014 assembly election in Haryana, BJP secured a 33.2% vote share which has increased by more than 3% this time as the ECI’s projection on the vote share shows a 36.47% growth. As of now, the BJP’s projected vote share is the highest it has ever been in the state of Haryana. As per sources, no other party in Haryana has recorded a 36.47% of vote share in the last 14 years.

