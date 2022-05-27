Hate Speech Case: Ex-Congress MLA PC George Gets Bail From Kerala HC On Specific Condition

Ex-Congress MLA P.C. George was given bail by the Kerala High Court in the alleged hate speech case under the condition that he will not make any statements that may lead to an offence under IPC Sections 153A/295A. George was sent to judicial custody on May 26 and shifted to Poojappura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram in the case regarding the remarks that he made at a Shiva Temple on April 29.

It is pertinent to note that two cases of hate speech have been registered against P. C. George, one for the hate speech made in Thiruvananthapuram on April 29 and another case over hate remarks made in Vennala in Ernakulam district in a Shiva Temple on May 8. The court said, "Petitioner to be released on bail subject to the condition that he shall not make any statement that shall result in the commission of any offence under 153A/295A of IPC."

Hate speech case against P.C. Thomas

After getting relief from the court for a hate speech case registered days before, the former Congress MLA was arrested again on May 10 by the Palarivattom police for another case, wherein he made remarks that allegedly had religious connotations. The speech was made in connection with a temple festival that took place at Vennala here on May 8.

The case was registered under IPC Section 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) and Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), a police officer said.

"The further proceedings in the case will be finalised after examining the details and bail conditions regarding the earlier case registered at Thiruvananthapuram," he told PTI.

Ex-Congress MLA urges Hindus to avoid going to Muslim restaurants

In the first case of hate speech against P. C. Thomas, the former Congress MLA was booked for asking non-Muslims in Kerala to avoid visiting restaurants belonging to non-Muslims. Thomas stated that the restaurants run by Muslims were selling tea with 'Drops causing impotence' and this was deliberately being done to render men and women of non-Muslim communities with a reduced capacity to reproduce, in a bid to 'seize control' of the country. However, he was later granted bail in the case.

George was the Chief Whip when the Congress-led UDF was in power in Kerala. He lost to the UDF candidate in the 2021 assembly elections from his bastion - Poonjar constituency.

Image: Facebook/P C George