Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy Says There's Nothing Wrong In Asking For A Full Term

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said that there is nothing wrong in asking people to vote him back to power since he had worked for 14 months as the CM and that it was right to seek a full term.

"I am asking people to give me a full term, what is wrong in that? I worked during 14 months tenure (as chief minister) that's why I'm asking people again to give me a full term to work for them," said Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy further said that he is not looking for anyone's certificate and that Congress leader Siddaramaiah would never become the chief minister if Yediyurappa (present Chief Minister of Karnataka) did not form the party.

"I am not working for someone's certificate. Siddaramaiah needs to answer for the houses built in their tenure and the present condition of those houses," he said.

Kumaraswamy also clarified that JD(S) has not decided on contesting the State Legislative Council elections and that the party had nothing to do with an independent candidate who has contested.

The 14-month old Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy fell in July 2019 after 17 MLAs of the alliance submitted their resignations, which ended up paving the way for BJP, which had emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 elections, to form the government in Karnataka.

HD Kumaraswamy slams Yediyurappa government

The former chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government is not stable and it can fall at any moment.

"Karnataka Government is not a stable one. With the developments taking place, it can fall at any moment," Kumaraswamy told reporters when asked to comment on the Karnataka Cabinet expansion.

Earlier in the day, 10 MLAs including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar and BA Basavaraja took oath as Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Photo: PTI)